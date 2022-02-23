Curtains closed: Crestview, Wynford seasons come to an end in sectional semifinal losses

MONROEVILLE — It wasn't how either team wanted to go out.

In Wednesday's Division III sectional semifinal doubleheader at Monroeville High School, Crestview and Wynford were both thwarted by phenomenal individual — and team — efforts by their opponents.

The No. 6 Cougars matched up with No. 4 Elmwood and, despite trailing by 10 (24-14) at the end of one quarter and by seven (38-31) at the half, were just a few bounces away from being in striking distance.

"I just felt like we weren't taking the ball strong to the hole early," Crestview coach John Kurtz said. "Then the main thing was we gave them too many run outs, and that was the backbreaker. Every time we'd miss something inside it turned into a fast break on the other end. They're a good team and have some really good players."

Fast breaks throughout the third and fourth quarter allowed Elmwood to build a nearly 20-point lead the Royals never relinquished. Much of that had to do with the fact Crestview had no answer for 6-foot-5 Bryce Reynolds, who finished with a game-high 37 points — 15 in the third quarter — 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks.

"He was making tough shots tonight which makes our job even harder," Kurtz said.

Reynolds allowed other players like Kade Lentz (23 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals) to find open looks and score easy baskets. These two alone nearly matched Crestview's total score.

The Cougars were led by Owen Barker’s 14 points, seven rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Addison Reymer added nine points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal. Heath Kash (eight points, two steals), Jarek Ringler (seven points, two rebounds), Justice Thompson (six points, two steals), Austin Wells (two points, two rebounds) and Mason Baith (one point) also contributed.

All but three — Baith, Wells and Gabe Smedley — will be back for Crestview next season.

"We had a rough time around Christmas where we played a lot of really good teams," Kurtz said. "Our kids were resilient and worked on their game. We're proud of that and proud of where we were able to get back to these last five or six wins at the end of the season.

"We have a lot of young players and we challenged them tonight to start working hard now. They have a very bright upside if they want to work at it."

In the nightcap, No. 9 Wynford ran into the hot hand of No. 5 Oak Harbor's TJ Hallett. The 6-2 senior wing went off for 29 points and eight rebounds against the Royals in a 69-52 win.

But it wasn't one-sided the whole game.

The Rockets jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Wynford stormed back to within 10-9 at the end of the first quarter. In the second, however, the Royals were unable to slow a high-powered Oak Harbor offense that scored 24 points to Wynford's nine, and the score was 34-18 at halftime.

"I thought that was an impressive quarter," Wynford coach Mike Smith said of the first. "But it has been the same story all year — we have one quarter where we just blank. Some games we've been able to overcome it, but you can't do that against really good teams."

Much like in the first semifinal, Hallett had a huge third quarter, scoring 16 of his points to help stretch that 16-point lead to 25 (54-29) through three.

"We were chasing him," Smith said. "We were trying to not let him catch the ball, and I thought we did a good job for the most part. He's just a kid that can shoot from 27 feet, so you have to make sure you're out. Tonight he went to the rim more than I saw on film, so he probably knew we'd try to do that. And they have other kids that can hit shots, too."

Ethan Stokes (15 points) and Kyle Glaser (12) also finished in double figures for the Rockets.

Wynford, on the other hand, struggled to score all game as Oak Harbor essentially took the Royals' top two options on offense — senior Jaron Filliater and sophomore Sam McMillan — out of the equation.

"They came out and played triangle-and-two on us, which surprised me," Smith said. "I didn't think it was needed the way we've shot this year; we haven't been that consistent. Had we made shots in the second quarter, it's a different game.

"We hesitated, and the kids that normally don't shoot had to shoot. And we worked on that. I actually thought they'd run something like that. Either a box-and-one on Filliater or a triangle-and-two on (McMillan) and Filliater. I thought we handled it, (but) we just didn't make shots."

Fillater, averaging 16 points, and McMillan, averaging 11, were held to just three each. Fillater added 10 rebounds and two steals, and McMillan had seven rebounds.

Senior James Schiefer and sophomore Grant McGuire picked up the scoring, with each finishing with eight. Sophomore Dylon Robinson added seven of his 10 in the second half.

The big surprise of the night was freshman Weston Prenger, who had played just once previously this season, attempting one 3 and recording one steal. He knocked down five 3s in the second half, grabbed two rebounds and even swatted away a shot for a block.

"I had not played him all year but one game, the St. Peter's game," Smith said of Prenger. "His body right now is not ready for varsity basketball, so I thought at the beginning of the year it would do more harm than good, so we let him play a year of JV.

"I don't question what I did. I think it'll help him for the next three years. He got a taste for it tonight, stepped up and hit shots. That's what we want him to do. He's going to be a scorer in the future."

The loss brought an end to the careers of Filliater, Schiefer and Avery Langenderfer, who finished with five points. Adjusting to a new coach this season and, with that, an entirely new play style in their final season wasn't ideal. But Smith said the trio bought in right away.

"The three seniors didn't blink an eye," he said. "They did a great job leading us this year."

Elmwood and Oak Harbor will play for a sectional championship at 7:30 p.m. Friday night after the No. 1 Colonel Crawford versus No. 12 Edison final at 5:30 p.m.

