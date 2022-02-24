ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Died for no reason’: Arbery’s family honors life two years after shooting death

WAFB.com

7-year-old dies after shielding younger sister in drive-by shooting

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A mother says her 7-year-old daughter died shielding her younger sister from gunfire during a drive-by shooting. Chareese Kincherlow was in the car with her family when Letreese Moten was shot several times, just before her eighth birthday. “It’s just like somebody took my heart...
PHOENIX, AZ
#Shooting
Public Safety
NBC News

Two-year-old locked inside a daycare after hours

A branch of one of the nation’s largest child care companies is under investigation as a video has gone viral of a mother attempting to retrieve her child after she was locked in the daycare with no adult supervision.Feb. 20, 2022.
KIDS
First Coast News

'His life changed the world' | Ahmaud Arbery's family honors his life on the two-year anniversary of his death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery's family members prayed in the exact spot he was killed in Satilla Shores two years ago at the exact time he was shot, honoring him Wednesday. Arbery's father, uncle and aunts were joined by local religious leaders and members of the Transformative Justice Coalition to mark the two-year anniversary.
BRUNSWICK, GA

