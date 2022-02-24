ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Historic dining cars on the move from Scranton to Port Jervis, New York

By Dave Barr
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After 15 years, a collection of dining cars were relocated from Lackawanna County.

The Dining Car Society says they are moving its collection of historic railroad equipment from Steamtown to the Port Jervis Transportation History Center in Port Jervis, New York.

Possibly restoring passenger rail service to NEPA from New York

The society’s growing collection includes two original Erie Lackawanna Railroad dining cars that operated between the 1920s and 1970s.

