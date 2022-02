Late in the first half against Houston, Tulane point guard Jalen Cook thought he had an easy lay-up after shedding a defender with a slick move. Instead, forward Fabian White swooped in from nowhere and blocked his shot cleanly, leading to two free throws with 3.9 seconds left and a 32-27 halftime lead for the Cougars rather than a potential 1-point advantage. The Green Wave never had another chance to get that close again.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO