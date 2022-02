Hardware will fade, but memories last forever. The O'Neal School middle school girls basketball team capped off their season with a SEMSAC tournament title last week. Talking with head coach Charlie McHarney, this group was not short of memories this season. “It is nearly impossible for me to put into words the immense amount of pride and admiration I have for these special ladies. They capped a 20 win season with the cherry on top as they repeated this season as SEMSAC Middle School Girls Conference Tournament Champions.”

SOUTHERN PINES, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO