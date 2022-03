Tayvon Jackson is a financial advisor in Washington, D.C., and author of the books Poor Dad No Dad and 40 Acres and Some Dividends. When you hear the words “life insurance” what comes to mind? Death insurance — where you pay premiums into a plan that will only benefit your beneficiaries but have no benefit for you? Well, the industry has changed, and life insurance can be a powerful vehicle to build wealth while you’re still living.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 12 DAYS AGO