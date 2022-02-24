ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MO

KC area contractor’s truck stolen with thousands of dollars worth of tools inside

By Sean McDowell
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A blue collar contractor from Jackson County, Missouri said he’s lost his way to earn a living.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies confirm for FOX4 that plumber’s truck, along with thousands of dollars in tools, was stolen from his Jackson County driveway early Monday morning.

The tools of the trade are all this plumber from Independence had. Now, Mitch Patton doesn’t have those, after his plumbing equipment and work truck were stolen from his home. His gear includes a $3,000 drain snake, a tool he needs to perform his duties.

“That’s our livelihood. It’s really difficult to make a living without your truck, but mostly without the tools,” Patton, owner at Mill Street Plumbing, said.

Patton figures the stolen truck and tools combine to cost near $20,000. To make matters worse, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the truck a few hours after the theft. Photos given to FOX4 from Monday morning show the truck engulfed in flames on the roadside. Police officers said it had been torched by the car thieves.

“That’s just meanness. Kind of a final insult,” Patton said.

Police often report crooks target work trucks like the one Patton lost in hopes they’ll be filled with tools and other items that are easy to steal and fence. The Pattons said numerous offers of kindness have trickled in via social media, in which, people have offered loaner tools and trucks, as well as help for Mitch’s clients.

“We knew, even if we found the truck, that all the equipment was going to be gone. The truck wasn’t that much, but the equipment on it was. That was our livelihood. All the tools and machines he used was on that truck,” Darlene Patton, Mitch’s wife, said.

A spokesperson for the sheriffs department also said criminals burn stolen vehicles after using them because it destroys any trace of DNA that could be used by police. If you can help this plumber recover his tools, please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

