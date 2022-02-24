WATCH: Three-legged bear, nicknamed ‘Tripod,’ caught stealing snacks from trash can in Longwood

LONGWOOD, Fla. — Residents in Longwood have a familiar neighbor who has been spotted hanging around.

A three-legged bear, nicknamed “Tripod,” was seen this week taking some snacks from trash cans.

Someone who lives in the neighborhood shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear dragging around a trash bag on the side of the road.

Tripod was last spotted in Longwood in 2019.

If you see the bear wandering in the community, be safe and keep your distance.

Anyone in Florida who sees a bear that is threatening the safety of humans, pets or livestock, or causing property damage is asked to call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

