Danville Congregational Church is set to host an inaugural Social Justice Fair this weekend, aimed at showcasing advocacy and activism work by groups from both far and wide. Speakers from the Vera Institute of Justice, the Safe Return Project and Concord Communities Alliance are slated for the event's main presentation, in addition to shorter talks from more than 15 other local community organizations aimed at promoting racial, social, economic and environmental justice.

SAN RAMON, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO