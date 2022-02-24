Brockington leads thrilling Cyclone comeback

Nebraska's best three-point shooter was alone in the corner in front of his bench with the ball and the Huskers trailing Iowa by two. Had C.J. Wilcher's shot with 9:29 left gone down, it would have given NU a 59-58 lead in a game it had no business winning. It wouldn't have guaranteed anything, but it would have lit up a surprisingly lively Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd that showed up for the final home game of the season.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO