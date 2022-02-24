Brockington leads thrilling Cyclone comeback
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington stole an inbounds pass underneath the Iowa State basket and scored with 22.6 seconds left to give the Cyclones the lead en route to an 84-81 comeback victory over West Virginia. Iowa State trailed by 12 points with more than 14 minutes left, but Brockington put the team on his back, scoring 19 of his career-high 35 points in the final 9:40 to bring the Cyclones back.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
