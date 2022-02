DERBY, Kan. — On February 1st, Derby beat the Hutch Salthawks 73-44 on the Salthawks home floor. On Friday night, The Hutch High girls played hard and just about pulled off the win coming close, but lost to Derby 39-31. Derby enjoyed a strong 1st quarter leading 14-6 at the end of the first frame. The panthers extended the lead to 7 at intermission 22-15. But Hutch made the 2-3 zone defense work keeping Panther junior Addy Brown to only two points at the half. The Panthers Maryn Archer led Derby with 12 first half points.

DERBY, KS ・ 7 HOURS AGO