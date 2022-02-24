ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn stays atop the SEC with win over Rebels

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. — Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead No. 3 Auburn to a 77-64 victory over Mississippi.

With Kessler falling just shy of his third triple-double, the Tigers rebounded from a one-point loss at Florida to remain in sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Jabari Smith and Zep Jasper both scored 15 for Auburn.

Smith added nine rebounds and five assists, while Jasper secured his season high by hitting four of five 3-pointers.

Jarkell Joiner scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for the Rebels.

