Catarina Macario shows vs. Iceland why she's ready to be USWNT's next star, taking mantle from Carli Lloyd

It’s the final match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup with the United States Women’s Soccer Team needing a victory in order to repeat as champions of the international tournament. After opening with a draw against the Czech Republic and routing New Zealand, the USWNT goes up against an Iceland team that’s gone 2-0. Regardless of the outcome of the earlier match, the U.S. needs a win to jump Iceland to win the tournament. The American team will be playing without key players like Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. However, they have gotten goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher back in the lineup. Meanwhile, younger players like Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh have been contributing in the absence of the program’s veteran stars. Wednesday night’s match will air on TV via ESPN2. Fans can also stream that broadcast via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO