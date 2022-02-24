ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Catarina Macario shows vs. Iceland why she's ready to be USWNT's next star, taking mantle from Carli Lloyd

By Kyle Bonn
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatarina Macario has entered the chat. The United States women's national team needed a victory over Iceland to secure the SheBelieves Cup and Macario heeded the call, delivering a pair of glittering goals to push the USWNT to a 5-0 triumph to claim the tournament crown. The USWNT came...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

USWNT hammers Iceland to win SheBelieves Cup

FRISCO, Texas — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland, 5-0, on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup. The Americans won the annual four-team tournament, now in its seventh year, for the third straight year. The United...
MLS
MassLive.com

USWNT vs. Iceland: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch SheBelieves Cup 2022

It’s the final match of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup with the United States Women’s Soccer Team needing a victory in order to repeat as champions of the international tournament. After opening with a draw against the Czech Republic and routing New Zealand, the USWNT goes up against an Iceland team that’s gone 2-0. Regardless of the outcome of the earlier match, the U.S. needs a win to jump Iceland to win the tournament. The American team will be playing without key players like Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. However, they have gotten goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher back in the lineup. Meanwhile, younger players like Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh have been contributing in the absence of the program’s veteran stars. Wednesday night’s match will air on TV via ESPN2. Fans can also stream that broadcast via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bruno Fernandes breaks David Beckham's record by becoming the first player to supply an assist in six straight Champions League matches in 24 years following pass for Anthony Elanga's equaliser against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes became the first player in Champions League history to register an assist in six consecutive appearances for an English club on Wednesday night. Fernandes, 27, was on hand with a vital assist in United's 1-1 draw away at Atletico Madrid, teeing up Anthony Elanga to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
90min.com

Arnold Clark Cup: 6 things we learned about England after tournament triumph

Cancel the Euros, because we’ve got something better. The hopes, dreams and prayers of the English people were answered on Wednesday evening, as the Lionesses lifted the prestigious Arnold Clark Cup trophy aloft at Molineux after victory over Germany. The round-robin friendly tournament offered an exciting taste of what...
SOCCER
Fox News

Catarina Macario poised for breakout in second year with US

Catarina Macario is looking to make more of an impact in her sophomore year with the U.S. national team. So far, she's off to a fine start. Macario started all three games of the team's SheBelieves Cup tournament at center forward, scoring a pair of goals in the final match against Iceland on Wednesday for the tournament title. She was named the SheBelieves MVP.
FIFA
CBS Sports

USWNT: Three things we learned about USA soccer during 2022 SheBelieves Cup

The United States women's national team earned their fifth SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday after a 5-0 win over Iceland. The trophy is the third consecutive tournament title for the USWNT, and the second SheBelieves Cup championship for head coach Vlatko Andonovski. The seventh annual event featured matches against Czech...
FIFA
CBS Sports

MLS 2022: Ranking the top five Designated Player signings including Lorenzo Insigne and Douglas Costa

A new MLS season means a boatload of new talent for the league to show off with action getting underway this weekend. While there were some key departures like Ricardo Pepi, Daryl Dike, Kevin Paredes, Tajon Buchanan and Eduard Atuesta, teams have managed to reload and on paper improve, with a mixture of established European stars or ex-European stars and more top-level prospects from South America.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristie Mewis
Person
Catarina Macario
Person
Sophia Smith
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Ashley Sanchez
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Christen Press
Person
Tobin Heath
Person
Julie Ertz
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
ESPN

USMNT's Giovanni Reyna sets World Cup qualification target for return from injury

Borussia Dortmund and United States international midfielder Giovanni Reyna said that he's "pretty positive" he'll return from his latest injury setback in time to help the U.S. in the last round of World Cup qualifying. In last weekend's 6-0 Bundesliga win against Borussia Monchengladbach, Reyna suffered a recurrence of the...
MLS
SB Nation

England Win Arnold Clark Cup on back of Ellen White Goal

Ellen White scored as England left it to the very end to beat Germany at home for the first time in their history and win the Arnold Clark Cup. A banner day for City’s Lionesses as seven City players started at Molineux, with Ellie Roebuck, Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh and Georgia Stanway selected alongside Hemp and White, whilst Demi Stokes and the on-loan Jill Scott were among the substitutes.
WORLD
CBS Sports

Soccer TV Streaming Guide: MLS is back, Chelsea-Liverpool in League Cup final, plus a look at relegation races

Get ready for the return of Major League Soccer with our Western Conference and Eastern Conference previews and then stick around for the Los Angeles Galaxy hosting the reigning MLS Champions New York City FC. The relegation race in Germany is heating up while Barcelona finds their form in La Liga. There's also a cup final too with Liverpool and Chelsea playing for the EFL Cup in what is a packed weekend of wall to wall soccer.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#U S Soccer#Stanford Cardinal#Icelandic
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
The Independent

Heather Knight: England have point to prove against Australia in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Captain Heather Knight believes England Women have a point to prove to Australia when they open the defence of their World Cup title against their Ashes conquerors next week.Knight’s side were humbled in the multi-format series Down Under, failing to win a game as they lost the only completed Twenty20 and three one-day internationals while drawing a thrilling Test in Canberra.Focus now turns to the 50-over game and while England arrive in New Zealand as world champions, Australia look favourites to lift the trophy, having lost just one ODI since 2018, when they surrendered a 26-match unbeaten run to India...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Sports Illustrated

Brazil Coach Tite to Step Down After 2022 World Cup

Brazil men's national team coach Tite announced Friday that he will step down after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Tite was appointed to lead the Seleção in 2016 after Dunga was fired following Brazil's group stage exit at the Copa América Centenario. The coach led the...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy