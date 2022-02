History was one of the themes of the boys’ side during the NJSIAA Non-Public A and B Championships on Friday night at Bennett Center in Toms River. St. Rose claimed the B Division title while Union Catholic won the A Division title over powerhouse Christian Brothers. This marked the first title in this division for the Vikings and snapped a streak of 10 straight titles for Christian Brothers.

