Sharmarke Issa resigns as board chair of Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. Federal officials allege money used to buy an apartment complex he co-owns came from food aid program.

Sarah Sanchez was 24 weeks pregnant in June 2020 when a heatwave hit the Twin Cities. Her apartment only had one wall air conditioning unit. It was too hot to take her typical walks. She was uncomfortable and felt a contraction. She called her doctor, went in for a visit, and discovered she had entered labor early. Her daughter, Edith, was born weighing one pound, nine ounces, and spent 111 days in the newborn intensive care unit, where she battled several health issues. Today, Edith is doing well, Sanchez told members of Minnesota's House of Representatives at a January 3 hearing.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 16 DAYS AGO