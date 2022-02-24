ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Sharmarke Issa resigns as board chair of Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. Federal officials allege money used to buy an apartment complex he co-owns came from food aid program.

By Joey Peters
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The board chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, who is co-owner of an apartment complex that the federal government alleges was bought with money meant to feed children, resigned from his city position last week, citing “personal matters.”. Sharmarke Issa, who has served as chair of the...

sahanjournal.com

Comments / 17

Alec's prop gun
2d ago

The last two mortgages I got were the equivalent of a rectal exam when it came to knowing where my down payment money came from. I guess the rules are a bit looser for minorities, and social justice warriors.

Reply(2)
16
Sick of the spin
2d ago

Do you think Ellison is going to put him in jail...He's to busy going after WHITE small business owners trying to do business during Covid, ignoring their illegal decrees.

Reply(1)
12
Bentley Janshen
2d ago

Just think how many kids they could of fed with all the money they Stole. Omarcron and jEllison are working hand and glove, they won't do anything cause of the donations.

Reply
6
 

Sahan Journal

Minnesota State Senator Omar Fateh returns campaign contributions from donors tied to alleged Feeding Our Future fraud investigation.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Another prominent Minnesota politician revealed Tuesday that he had received campaign contributions from people listed in federal search warrants issued in an investigation of alleged fraud against a child nutrition program. State Senator Omar Fateh,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

This week, Minnesotan KaYing Yang joins President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans. One searing experience she’ll bring to the job: Watching her Hmong parents work against daunting obstacles to build a new life in America.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Twenty-three activists, business and labor leaders, civil servants, doctors, and academics were sworn in Thursday to serve on President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. Among them was...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
809
Post
460K+
Views
