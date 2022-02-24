Sharmarke Issa resigns as board chair of Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. Federal officials allege money used to buy an apartment complex he co-owns came from food aid program.
The board chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, who is co-owner of an apartment complex that the federal government alleges was bought with money meant to feed children, resigned from his city position last week, citing "personal matters.". Sharmarke Issa, who has served as chair of the...
