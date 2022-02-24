ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr’s ACL surgery is a success.

By Bret Stuter
Cover picture for the articleLA Rams veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. gambled on himself and the LA Rams when he signed on with the team to finish out the second half of the NFL season. He gambled further on the team when he agreed to embed $3 million of his overall compensation value into...

Odell Beckham Jr. announces birth of child, shares update after Super Bowl injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has had quite the two weeks. After scoring the first touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham tore his ACL which forced him out of the game. He finished the game with two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ eventual 23-20 win.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry opened up with a flurry of cryptic tweets on Tuesday, seemingly putting his future with the franchise in doubt. Landry spoke about how he played through an injury and sacrificed a lot for the Browns, putting the “ball in their court” when it comes to his future. He also dropped a truth bomb, saying that if they didn’t want him, he would do his part to contribute to “winning a championship elsewhere.” Landry should heed his own advice and take after his old teammate and friend on the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham was released by Cleveland during the regular season and went on to win a Super Bowl with the Rams. Landry, entering the final year of his contract, can’t be released. However, he should follow Beckham’s lead and get out of Cleveland via a trade.
