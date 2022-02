Dayton Shooting

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting on Florence Street around 9:30 p.m.

Dispatch says a man was taken to an area hospital after being shot. Additional details were not immediately available.

