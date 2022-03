This week’s Press-Telegram girls basketball rankings. (Records are through Monday, Feb. 28) 1. Long Beach Poly (22-5): The Jackrabbits remain the No. 1-ranked team in the Press-Telegram area after earning an automatic bid into the CIF State girls basketball playoffs. Poly will host Westview of San Diego in the SoCal Regional Division II first round on March 1 at 6 p.m. The Jackrabbits have won 14 of their last 15 games with the loss at home to Viewpoint in the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO