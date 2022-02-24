ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh rushed to hospital after suffering major heart attack

By Olivia Day
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh has been rushed to hospital after suffering a major heart attack.

The former Test wicketkeeper and chairman of selectors is understood to have became ill after arriving in Bundaberg in north Queensland.

The 74-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment after becoming ill in the car on the way to the airport on Thursday morning.

A friend of the retired cricketer said Marsh was in a serious condition with more to become known in the next 24 hours, The Australian reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNlIu_0eNTWxLA00
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh, 74, (pictured in Adelaide in 2002) has been rushed to hospital after suffering a major heart attack

More to come.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania mother who suffered a heart attack and went into cardiac arrest at age 35 says she was in a coma for nine days - after initially thinking she was having a panic attack

A mother has opened up about surviving a heart attack and cardio arrest at the age of 35, saying she was in a coma for nine days after initially brushing off her symptoms. Amy Cavaliere, 40, from Pennsylvania, woke up on the morning of February 1, 2017, with tightness in her chest and labored breathing. She thought her heart attack was a panic attack, even though she had never had one before.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: Tributes to ‘Octomum’ who lost all eight of her babies as dies from cancer aged 56

Tributes have been paid to Britain’s “Octomum” who has died from cancer at the age of 56.Mandy Allwood made global headlines after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her then boyfriend Paul Hudson in 1996.But tragically she lost the six boys and two girls after going into labour early at 24 weeks, giving birth to them over the course of three days.Ms Allwood was expected to be cremated in a service funded by the local council with no mourners present on Friday morning.The mother went on to have three children – but neighbours and friends have revealed she “never...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Marsh
Daily Mail

VW dealership adviser, 34, who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, tribunal rules

A VW dealership adviser who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, a tribunal has ruled. An Leeds employment tribunal ruled Laura Convery, 34, was a victim of disability discrimination and unfairly dismissed because of her anxiety which caused her to suffer panic attacks.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The doctor who was told her illness was ‘all in her head’ – and is transforming the treatment of her rare genetic condition

To finally get a diagnosis, 20 years after complaining of symptoms – and being told it was all in your head – might, to some, come as a relief. “You would think that,” says Dr Alissa Zingman. “But most of it was grief.” Zingman was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS), a genetic condition that affects the connective tissue in the body. “The thing about connective tissue is that it’s everywhere,” says Zingman, who trained in orthopaedic surgery. “It can affect your eyes, your nervous system, your gastrointestinal system. It affects the spine and joints.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Rushed To Hospital#Australian
Shropshire Star

Fans threatened with life bans after AFC Telford United toilet fire

Supporters have been threatened with life bans after a fire was started in toilets at the New Bucks Head for the second time in recent weeks. Ahead of AFC Telford United's clash with Gateshead this afternoon - the club revealed on social media that a fire had been started in one of the men's toilets inside the ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Heather Knight: England have point to prove against Australia in Women’s Cricket World Cup

Captain Heather Knight believes England Women have a point to prove to Australia when they open the defence of their World Cup title against their Ashes conquerors next week.Knight’s side were humbled in the multi-format series Down Under, failing to win a game as they lost the only completed Twenty20 and three one-day internationals while drawing a thrilling Test in Canberra.Focus now turns to the 50-over game and while England arrive in New Zealand as world champions, Australia look favourites to lift the trophy, having lost just one ODI since 2018, when they surrendered a 26-match unbeaten run to India...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS New York

Long Island Woman Raising Awareness About Heart Disease Dangers After Suffering 3 Heart Attacks In 90 Minutes

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — When a Long Island woman went into cardiac arrest, a split-second decision by her husband likely saved her life. Now, she’s telling CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan how she’s spreading the word about heart disease dangers. “I’m just happy to be alive because you think it’s never going to happen to you,” said 65-year-old Valerie Meritz, of Massapequa. Meritz realizes moments with her grandson were nearly forever snatched away. “I wasn’t feeling well and I knew there was something terribly wrong, and I just said call the ambulance,” she said. It was one month ago, and Meritz was about to suffer three full...
BETHPAGE, NY
The Independent

Va’aiga ‘Inga’ Tuigamala dead: Rugby cross-code star for Samoa and All Blacks dies aged 52

Tributes have poured in for dual-code rugby international Va’aiga Tuigamala, most famously known as Inga the Winger, who has died at the age of 52.Tuigamala, who played for the All Blacks and also represented Samoa in both codes, was a member of the all-conquering Wigan team of the early 1990s and his former club said on Twitter: “This morning, Wigan Warriors are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic news that former player Va’aiga (Inga) Tuigamala has passed away.“Wigan Warriors send their deepest condolences to the family and friends at this awful time.”Tuigamala played provincially for Auckland before switching codes...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals that she and husband Grant became 'completely codependent' and 'didn't have a normal relationship' as he battled painkiller addiction

Chezzi Denyer has addressed how her husband Grant Denyer's opiate addiction affected their marriage. The 41-year-old tells this week's issue of Stellar Magazine that the couple didn't have a 'normal relationship' as she became his carer and lost her sense of self. 'We turned inwards so much we became completely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy