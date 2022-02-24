Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh rushed to hospital after suffering major heart attack
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh has been rushed to hospital after suffering a major heart attack.
The former Test wicketkeeper and chairman of selectors is understood to have became ill after arriving in Bundaberg in north Queensland.
The 74-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment after becoming ill in the car on the way to the airport on Thursday morning.
A friend of the retired cricketer said Marsh was in a serious condition with more to become known in the next 24 hours, The Australian reports.
More to come.
