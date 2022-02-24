ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Long Wharf Theatre to leave New Haven home

By Amber Diaz
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HL3x4_0eNTVhUz00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After 57 years, the Long Wharf Theatre is moving out of its longtime home in New Haven.

Its next chapter will focus on artists, collaborators and the communities it serves. Instead of performances happening out of the facility, they will work with other organizations to put on shows.

In the fall of 2023, the theatre will begin a new model that includes a theatre hub and a network of partner venues and organizations throughout the city of New Haven.

News 8 was told the change will help the theatre save on overhead expenses and allow the entire city to be its stage.

Artistic Director Jacob Padron said this will happen in phases over the next several years.

“As we think about how we reach more people and more communities, it’s going to be twofold, it’s going to allow us to do that I think in a really meaningful way and it’s going to actually help with overhead costs because as I said maintaining the building is incredibly expensive.”

Padron also said funding to make this happen will come from the board of directors, donors and cash reserves.

When they do branch out, News 8 was told the options are endless. They plan on performing at other stages, museums and universities throughout the city.

“The story of Long Wharf Theatre is still being written and we hope that everyone will come on the journey with us,” Padron said.

Their lease ends in June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven’s public space mask mandate to end March 7

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mask mandate in most indoor public spaces will end on March 7, Mayor Justin Elicker announced Friday. Due to significantly lower cases and hospitalizations, along with the CDC loosening its guidance, they believe it is time to lift the mandate for businesses, including restaurants, gyms and retail spaces. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Entertainment
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

Pet of the week: Laika

(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is Laika a 5-year-old Siberian Husky. Laika has thick chocolate and white coat with one blue eye and one brown eye. Even though Laika has a ‘rascally expression’ she is a quiet, charming, mild-mannered, and athletic girl. Named after the first animal in space Laika is naturally […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Mental Health Matters: Kids in the Digital Age

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As we enter year three of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connecticut’s children are struggling. Mental health visits to the emergency room are up and grades are down. What’s being done to help kids and teens? STUDENTS SHARE THEIR STORIES Matt is a senior at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy and Alexa […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Former Hamden mayor named West Haven’s finance director

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven Finance Director Frank Cieplinski is no longer employed by the city, Mayor Nancy Rossi announced Thursday. “Effective immediately, Finance Director Frank Cieplinski is no longer employed by the City of West Haven,” Rossi said. “I thank Mr. Cieplinski for his service to the City of West Haven.” Rossi […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wharf#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#The Long Wharf Theatre#News 8#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WTNH

Nyberg: Survivor Corps founder shares her mission

When COVID first hit the United States, Diana Berrent was one of the first to contract the virus. She scrambled to get as much information on COVID as she could and she found herself becoming an advocate and activist for herself and others.
ADVOCACY
WTNH

Connecticut state budget director leaving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced Melissa McCaw, the secretary of the Office of Policy and Management (OPM), is leaving his administration. McCaw will soon become the finance director for the Town of East Hartford, effective March 14. The OPM’s Deputy Secretary Jeff Beckham, a longtime, well-respected finance professional, was named McCaw’s temporary […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy