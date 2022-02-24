Bernard secures double-double in win over Nebraska-Kearney; Lopers top Bearcat women

The No. 13-ranked Northwest Missouri State men avoided a three-game losing skid by securing a 77-67 win over Nebraska-Kearney Wednesday at the Health and Sports Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

The Bearcats improve to 24-5 overall and 17-4 in the MIAA, while the Lopers fall to 11-16 overall and a 7-14 MIAA mark.

Northwest junior Diego Bernard secured his 12th career double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. He also had five steals and four assists.

Bernard carried the Bearcats early on, tallying 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists in the opening 20 minutes.

Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins led the way with 24 points, while sophomore Wes Dreamer chipped in 14 points and totaled eight rebounds.

With the win, head coach Ben McCollum became only the fifth coach in MIAA history to record 200 league victories (200-59 MIAA).

The two were knotted at 31-31 at the break, marking a third straight game where Northwest tied its opponent at the half.

Northwest opened the second half on a 12-3 spurt with Hudgins scoring the first 10 points of the half for the Bearcats.

The two were tied at 59-59 with 5:48 to play before the Bearcats were able to pull away for the 10-point victory.

Northwest will play its final regular season game at home Saturday against No. 18-ranked Fort Hays State. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats will honor Hudgins prior to his final home game.

Nebraska-Kearney women 68, Northwest 51

The Northwest Missouri State women battled against Nebraska-Kearney on the road, but ultimately fell 68-51 Wednesday at the Health and Sports Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

The Lopers (21-6 overall, 16-5 MIAA) used a 46-26 scoring advantage in the paint and a game-high 23 points from Brooke Carlson to record the win.

Northwest (17-10 overall, 12-9 MIAA) got double-figure scoring efforts from freshmen Molly Hartnett (13 points) and Peyton Kelderman (12 points) in the loss.

The Lopers shot 52.7% from the floor, while Northwest shot 40.8% from the field.

Northwest will play its final regular season game at home Saturday against No. 6-ranked Fort Hays State. Tip is set for 1:30 p.m. at Bearcat Arena. The Bearcats will honor its trio of seniors (Kylie Coleman, Caitlyn Jordon and Mallory McConkey) prior the game.