Bald Eagle With Broken Wing Dies After Being Rescued From Schuylkill River In Fairmount Park

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bald eagle with a broken wing was rescued from the Schuylkill River thanks to the help of some caring bystanders and one local wildlife team. Its injuries were too severe, however, and the eagle had to be put down.

“We saw this eagle, like resting on a log and thought it was kind of odd,” said Nicole Cavaliere, who called for help.

A bald eagle was badly injured and bobbing down the Schuylkill River.

“I turned around and saw that there was a bloody wing,” Cavaliere said.

Video shows the adult eagle, which was at least 4 years old, unable to fly and trying to swim to the side for shelter.

“Fortunately, it got lodged in all of this debris,” Cavaliere said. “Because we were scared it was going to keep floating down and reach to the dam.”

Cavaliere was one of several good Samaritans along Kelly Drive Wednesday afternoon who called for help.

“At least 20 different numbers,” Cavaliere said.

Waiting until two rescuers, Michelle Wellard and Ben Coleman, from the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center arrived.

Cellphone video shows them trying in tandem to scoop the eagle up to safety.

“The debris was just making it impossible and then we made the decision, well, Ben made the decision to jump in,” Wellard said.

Once Coleman got into the river, he was able to guide the eagle out as Wellard and a few bystanders placed him into the transport crate.

Veterinarians believe the eagle was likely hit by a car, fracturing its right wing in four places.

“That’s one of the problems, you never know their story. They can’t tell you what happened,” Wellard said.

And while ultimately the eagle couldn’t be rehabbed, those who stayed until the sunset to help this symbol of the country say it reminded them that when it really matters, we’re all united for one cause.

“It’s ending up as a good day,” Cavaliere said. “And I met some of my neighbors too, which was amazing. Community coming together.”

The Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center is a 501c nonprofit that treats injured and orphaned animals. Click here for more information on the center.

Donna Oliver
2d ago

so so sad. but want to thank all the people that made every effort and succeeded to get the Eagle. God bless all the caring people and Eagle that is a symbol of are country.

