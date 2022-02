TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma lawmakers are working with medical marijuana workers to increase fairness, transparency, and stability across the industry. "We're trying to figure out what's going to be best for the market without manipulating the market or without forcing the business owners to do something that's not good for the business, and that's a balancing act," said Rep. Kevin McDugle of Broken Arrow.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO