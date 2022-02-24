ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Minnesota Fact Check: Did Kahler Hotel Really Have A Hospital In It?

By James Rabe
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A listener recently left a voicemail asking, "Was Rochester's Kahler Hotel also a hospital?" The topic had been discussed on Spotted In Rochester and no firm conclusion had been reached. So what's the fact check say, Jack!?. Was the Kahler Hotel A Hospital for Mayo Clinic?. The short answer...

1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Mayo Clinic Now Employs 41,000 in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayo Clinic's financial performance set records last year. The Rochester-based health care giant's annual financial report shows its net operating income, the key measure of its financial performance, reached $1.2 billion in 2021. Before experiencing a 25-percent drop in net operating income due to the pandemic in 2020, Mayo's previous high mark for its net operating income was just over $1 billion in 2019. When compared to 2020, the Mayo Clinic's net operating income was up 66.5-percent last year and its overall revenues were up 14-percent.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Pug Becomes First Illinois Dog Diagnosed With COVID-19

Okay, maybe some other dogs around the country also have happened to pick up a case of COVID-19, but this dog, named Buster, is Illinois' first canine COVID-19 patient. If you're a dog lover (and why wouldn't you be), let me relieve a potential point of anxiety for you--Buster the pug is going to be okay. I didn't want to drag anyone through a "the dog died at the end" story.
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Hospital#Mayo Clinic#Kahler Grand Hotel#The Mayo Clinic Hospital#The Kahler Corporation#Colonial Hospital#The Dollar Store
1520 The Ticket

Frederick Jones, the Minnesotan Responsible for Year Round Fruits and Veggies

Frederick McKinley Jones and drafting team, c.1960. Image is from the Frederick Jones papers (1910–[196-]), Manuscripts Collection, Minnesota Historical Society, St. Paul. - Click for link[/caption]The man hasn't been with us since February 21, 1961...but his innovations are because he revolutionized the food industry. From fixing cars to saving lives on the battlefield, Frederick McKinley Jones is a true Legendary Minnesotan.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

10 Cardinal of Rochester Group Homes Will Be Closed

Cardinal of Minnesota is closing 10 of its 55 homes by March 5, 2022. It's shocking news to those of us on the outside of the situation, but to those on the inside (from clients to families and of course the people working in the group homes) it can lead to anxiety like you don't want to imagine.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Family Is The Tallest Family In The World

There's tall and then there's ducking through doorways, shopping at specialty clothing stores, and constantly being told that you should play basketball tall. Those are a few of the real-life issues that the world's tallest family has to deal with in their day-to-day life. (For the record, all three of the children did receive scholarships to play sports in college.) Below you'll see a picture of Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly, and Adam Trapp.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

2 Rochester District State Troopers Receive Life Saving Awards

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two State Troopers assigned to the Minnesota State Patrol Rochester District were among the dozens of Troopers, State Commercial Vehicle Inspectors, Radio Communications Operators, and citizens who were recognized during an awards presentation this afternoon. State Troopers Zachery Fay and Tyler Crabtree were presented...
SAINT PAUL, MN
1520 The Ticket

Another Foot Added To Rochester Area Frost Depth

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The cold weather the Rochester area has experienced during most of February has sent the local frost depth to at least four feet. The latest information from the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation shows the frost level had reached 48 inches around Feb. 10. On January 10th the level was just shy of three feet.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy