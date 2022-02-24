ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID restrictions starting to roll back in Tri-State Area

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've all been coping with the COVID pandemic...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS New York

Truck Blockade At International Crossing In Canada Causing Concern In Tri-State Area

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — For five days, protesters have blocked the busiest international crossing in North America to protest COVID vaccine mandates, and it’s causing concern in the Tri-State Area. “It’s like a chain reaction, basically,” said Edward Brioso, owner of 2 Manny’s Auto Sales in Union City. Brioso told CBS2’s Cory James he’s keeping a close eye on what is happening at the Canadian border. “I don’t know how much worse it can get at this point,” he said. But he is preparing for the unknown as truckers protest and create blockades in Canada against COVID vaccine requirements for drivers. It’s a movement...
UNION CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy