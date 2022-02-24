Man believed to be homeless shot, killed in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. ( KLFY ) — One person is dead after an officer involved shooting Wednesday in Crowley.

The shooting took place just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of 7th Street and Parkerson Avenue behind a business.

“Officers arrived on the scene, and there was an interaction that took place, which is under investigation. At least one officer fired a weapon, and that resulted in the subject being killed,” Thomas Gossen with Louisiana State Police said.

Crowley police were called to the business in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.

“He seemed to be possibly homeless. There’s no confirmation of that just yet. They’re going through some belongings right now that were back there,” Gossen added.

Those belongings were left in a grocery cart the person was pushing at the scene.

Though police have not released the identity of the person who was killed, News Ten spoke with two women at the scene, who were retrieving the victim’s belongings.

They said they were the victim’s sisters, and they identified the victim as a 55-year-old man named Joey.

One sister says Joey left their home last night. She saw him walking in the area where he was later shot.

She says when she went back to look for him Wednesday morning, she saw the crime scene tape and the officers and learned that her brother had been shot by an officer.

State police say what drove the officer to fire their weapon is under investigation.

“We need to interview the officers involved before we can put out any conclusive information yet. As of right now, that’s what we know,” Gossen added.

This remains a developing story.

KLFY will continue to update this story as state police continue with their investigation.

