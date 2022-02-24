ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Washington County Woman Killed In Train Collision Remembered For Bubbly Personality And Love Of Others

 2 days ago
By: Erika Stanish/KDKA-TV

CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) — A candlelight vigil was held in memory of a Washington County woman who was killed in a train collision over the weekend.

Police say Jaimyn Rauchfuss’s vehicle collided with a train when she was crossing the tracks on 4th and Railroad streets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family and friends gathered at a park in Charleroi and lit candles in her memory on Wednesday night. Some shared stories about Rauchfuss and what they will miss the most about her.

“One thing about her, it was her energy. She was just such a loving person to everyone,” one person said.

“She made sure you were happy as soon as she walked in the room,” another attendee added.

Rauchfuss was 22 years old and a Charleroi High School graduate. Her family said she loved the beach, animals, and spending time with her friends and fiancé.

“I miss her so much. Her smile. She was so good,” a friend said.

Her family also addressed any speculation that her death was anything but an accident.

“She was so full of life. She had plans for the weekend. This was a tragic mistake. That’s all it was,” said April Pfrogner, Rauchfuss’ aunt.

Pfrogner said there are no crossing arms or lights on the train tracks. She said she believes this accident could have been avoided if there were lights or crossing arms.

“There are no barriers that come down, no light. Just the railroad sign with the X on it,” Pfrogner said.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing. As the family waits for answers, they said they’ll always remember Rauchfuss for her laugh, bubbly personality and love for others.

“I’ll miss her every day. She stayed at my house,” said Darlene Zelinsky, Rauchfuss’ grandmother.

A celebration of life will be held Friday at the Monongahela VFW Post 1409 at 4 p.m.

