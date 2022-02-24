ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine’ says Ukrainian foreign minister. ‘The world can and must stop Putin.’

By Mark DeCambre
 2 days ago
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, not pictured, at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 22, 2022. (Photo by Carolyn Kaster / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CAROLYN KASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) By carolyn kaster/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba described the latest incursion in the Eastern European country by Russia as a “full-scale invasion,” urging the world to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Via Twitter on Wednesday, Kuleba said: “Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

The comments from Ukraine’s foreign minister come as Putin, in a televised speech, announced a special military operation in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden called Putin’s move an unprovoked, unjustified attack in Ukraine, pledging further action against Russia.

Russia has more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, according to U.S. estimates.

patriot proud
2d ago

Looks like putin is our new appointed president now joe, so scoot over. Keep following his orders because your as useful as a knitted condom.

Marjorie Moore
2d ago

The UN met and majority against Russian Federation. US included. Biden said he won't have us fighting Russian troops, but I think tomorrow he will hold Pelosi's hand and declare war with Harris being the deciding vote. Obama gave the Ukrainian soldiers blankets to fight Russian troops. Get ready for a war like you never have seen.

Paulie Rosenbaum
2d ago

just imagine if you will when the next generation of kids grow up and have to take responsibility for our or any country. boy oh boy I'm even sorry now I brought children into this mess. God's speed y'all

