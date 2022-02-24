A Local festival to Tallahassee to bring awareness to Pancreatic Cancer

Hundreds will be heading to Maclay Gardens State Park for the 5 th annual Field day music festival.

After Katie Pernell lost her mother Judy Field, to Pancreatic cancer she wanted to honor her memory, bring awareness and raise money for the cause.

She co founded the Field day of music festival to give families an opportunity to remember and celebrate their loved ones.

Pancreatic Cancer is one the largest causes of death since there’s no detection in its early stages according to the American Cancer Society.

Pernell said in the past four years they raised over 60 thousand dollars to pancreatic cancer research and she knows this festival is honoring her mother’s legacy.

"It gets emotional every year we put on this event because I know it would mean a lot to her and I know that I’m making her proud.”

The Field day Music Festival is Sunday February 27 th from 2 to 7pm at Maclay Gardens State Park

It's open to everyone with live music, activities and food.

Fore information head to Field Day Tallahassee .

