ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

A Local festival to Tallahassee to bring awareness to Pancreatic Cancer

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zelrh_0eNTRiWY00

Hundreds will be heading to Maclay Gardens State Park for the 5 th annual Field day music festival.

After Katie Pernell lost her mother Judy Field, to Pancreatic cancer she wanted to honor her memory, bring awareness and raise money for the cause.

She co founded the Field day of music festival to give families an opportunity to remember and celebrate their loved ones.

Pancreatic Cancer is one the largest causes of death since there’s no detection in its early stages according to the American Cancer Society.

Pernell said in the past four years they raised over 60 thousand dollars to pancreatic cancer research and she knows this festival is honoring her mother’s legacy.

"It gets emotional every year we put on this event because I know it would mean a lot to her and I know that I’m making her proud.”

The Field day Music Festival is Sunday February 27 th from 2 to 7pm at Maclay Gardens State Park

It's open to everyone with live music, activities and food.

Fore information head to Field Day Tallahassee .

Comments / 0

Related
WTXL ABC 27 News

Black Business Expo to take place Saturday

One local business is partnering with the city to help other minority businesses grow. The initiative began after many had to shut their doors due to the pandemic. According to the Big Bend minority chamber of commerce more than 100 black owned businesses closed in our area since the start of the pandemic.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
Tallahassee, FL
Society
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Health
WTXL ABC 27 News

FAMU President tackles environmental problems

Florida A&M University President Dr. Larry Robinson is taking his leadership skills to a big role. Robinson was appointed to a committee that serves the Gulf Research Program (GRP). The organization came into existence following a criminal settlement with companies involved with the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pancreatic Cancer#Music Festival#Cancer Research#Field Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy