The big story: Two bills that have come to encapsulate Florida’s culture war battles in schools hit the state House floor today. House leaders have set aside three hours for members to discuss HB 7, which purports to stop indoctrination by teachers over race and gender issues in schools. They have scheduled two hours to cover HB 1557, which would limit instruction about sexual identity and gender orientation, while also aiming to expand parents’ ability to control what their children learn in school.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO