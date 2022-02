LAKE CHARLES, La. — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi women's basketball program attempted to rally late, but the six-game winning-streak came to an end Thursday in a 76-65 final to McNeese at the Legacy Center. The first-place Islanders (17-8, 9-2 SLC) cut a 16-point deficit down to five in the...

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO