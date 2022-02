Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: The Wolves entered the All-Star break with a reversal of how they began the season — a surging offense and struggling defense. Their offense was fifth in efficiency over their last 12 games while the defense was 22nd. … After scoring 37 points against Indiana, Anthony Edwards suffered a sprained ankle against Charlotte and scored only nine in one half. He played the next night against Toronto and scored just six points. … Coach Chris Finch mentioned at Wednesday's practice he might begin to cut down the Wolves' rotation by another man as it makes a playoff push.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO