Nikkei hits 15-month low as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine

By Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index dropped to its lowest in 15 months on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

By 0359 GMT, the Nikkei share average (.N225) was down 2.1% at 25,883.54, after falling to 25,800, its lowest since Nov. 20, 2020. The broader Topix (.TOPX) fell 1,59% to 1851.36.

"The Nikkei seems to have fallen to its bottom relative to its valuations and domestic corporate earnings," Aizawa Securities' fund manager Ikuo Mitsui said, adding that investors will now look at how the Ukraine situation will affect the real economy and the central banks would react to it.

Uniqlo brand clothing shop owner Fast Retailing (9983.T) was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 3.52%. This was followed by technology investor SoftBank Group (9984.T), which dropped 5.84%, and robot maker Fanuc's (6954.T) 5.3% slide.

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

