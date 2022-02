Street Dog has been a term thrown around a lot in the last several years by Texas Tech Basketball. It was a staple down the stretch for the team in 2019 as they made their way all the way to the National Championship game. Players like Matt Mooney exemplified the Street Dog mentality and never counted themselves out. Tariq Owens had one of the most iconic Street Dog moments when he jogged back out of the locker room after an ankle injury that looked like it ended his tournament run.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO