ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shares in 'Elden Ring' game publishers leap after rave reviews

By Sam Nussey
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Kadokawa (9468.T) and Bandai Namco (7832.T) surged on Thursday following rave reviews for action role-playing game "Elden Ring".

The multi-platform fantasy title is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

Shares in Kadokawa, whose subsidiary FromSoftware publishes the game in Japan, were 8% higher in afternoon trade while Bandai Namco, which publishes it overseas, climbed 6.5%.

Martin, who has kept fans waiting for the next volume of his hit series of novels, helped with worldbuilding for the game. It is currently the top reviewed PlayStation 5 title, according to review aggregator Metacritic, ahead of titles such as "Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker" and "Horizon Forbidden West".

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Tokyo Ghoul Gets New Pop Figures at Funko Fair 2022

It seems as though Funko is using their Funko Fair 2022 event to dig back into some anime franchises that haven't seen Pop figure releases in years. First there was a new Boruto wave, and now we have a new collection of Pops from Toyko Ghoul – the first proper wave since 2018.
COMICS
ComicBook

Elden Ring Review: An Ambitious Evolution

If FromSoftware's past games are considered individual successes, Elden Ring feels like the developer's "Greatest Hits" collection. It plays like a culmination of every smart idea FromSoftware has had throughout its grueling games while still finding ways to build on the opaque experience the studio's crafted over the years. The half-jokes referring to it as "Dark Souls 4" weren't far off, but it manages to be much more than that, too.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George R R Martin
ClutchPoints

Elden Ring Review Scores: Is Elden Ring Worth It?

The review embargo for Elden Ring is finally up, and now we’re seeing Elden Ring Review and Review Scores coming out. Is Elden Ring worth it? We find out in our Elden Ring review roundup here. As of writing this article, we are still roughly 24 hours removed from the game’s public release. However, those who pre-ordered the Steam version can start pre-loading the game now. If there’s going to be just one key takeaway from this article, it’s that your pre-order is safe. Elden Ring is the quintessential Souls-like game, implementing open-world in the best way possible. But if you’re still unconvinced, you can check out the Elden Ring review articles we’ll quote below. Visit their websites, too, to get a fuller picture.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rave Reviews#Game Of Thrones#Publishers#Video Game#Elden Ring#Fromsoftware
PC Gamer

Is Elden Ring coming to Game Pass?

Is Elden Ring on Game Pass? FromSoft's newest title has received excellent reviews, I wouldn't be surprised if you were be planning to dive into the Lands Between to see what all the fuss is about. You may have already been poring over the character creation options and think you've...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation Plus Free Games For March 2022 Release Date, Titles & Teasers: Ark: Survival Evolved, Ghostrunner, Team Sonic Racing And More

Here are the confirmed PlayStation Plus Free Games for March 2022. Sony has officially revealed the new lineup of free games that would come to PlayStation Plus in March 2022. The company’s official announcement came just days after a leak revealed two of the three suspected free games to be made available in the subscription service next month.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
The Independent

Elden Ring review: The most accessible game FromSoftware has ever made – but don’t call it easy

FromSoftware games are difficult, but the fact their difficulty is not defined by exclusion has made them both rewarding and incredibly popular. Besting a boss after hours of memorising their attack patterns is all part of the fun.Elden Ring is by far the most accessible game the developer has made, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Rather than lowering the difficulty ceiling, it has instead raised the floor.By throwing open the doors of its vast world, Elden Ring maintains the genre’s reputation for challenge without being marred by artificial barriers to entry.With an updated combat system that combines Sekiro with...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Bandai Namco acknowledges problems in Elden Ring’s PC version

Bandai Namco, in a note to players on Friday, acknowledged performance issues with Elden Ring on Windows PC and promised improvements are on the way. Nonetheless, stuttering, slow frame rate, and other distractions have given the otherwise critically acclaimed RPG a “mixed” reputation in Steam’s customer reviews.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

Early reviews of ‘Elden Ring’ are overwhelmingly positive

FromSoftware’s latest “Soulslike” game, Elden Ring, launches this Friday, February 25 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows, but the early reviews are starting to pour in, and just as many hoped/expected, the game is being received exceptionally well. The title is currently sitting at a 97 on Metacritic, which aggregates reviews from trusted sites around the web.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles are available at 12PM ET today for Walmart Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update 2:32PM ET, February 24th: Walmart has sold out of its PS5 and Xbox consoles for now. It’s time for another round of console restocks, and once again it’s limited to paid subscribers only. This time, Walmart is the retailer that’s scheduled to have consoles available to order, beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT today. The superstore will have all three of the hard-to-get consoles available to ship from its site: the standard PlayStation 5 equipped with a disc drive for $499, the disc-less PlayStation 5 Digital Edition for $399, and also the Xbox Series X for $499.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

This Trippy JRPG Anime Adaptation Has Fans Going Wild

The "Nier" series has released some of the best RPGs for years now. With crazy storytelling that spans all types of media — including even stage plays — it's no wonder that RPG fans love the games. "Nier: Automata" was one of the best RPGs of 2017, and it proved to be a great entry to the series for people who weren't sure where to start (after all, the "Nier" games take place in the same universe as the "Drakengard" games). Now, five years after the highly beloved game was released, an anime adaptation was just announced.
COMICS
Reuters

Reuters

330K+
Followers
288K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy