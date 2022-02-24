ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US women win SheBelieves Cup title, beating Iceland 5-0

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas (AP) — Catarina Macario and Mallory Pugh each scored two goals and the U.S. women’s national team beat Iceland 5-0 on Wednesday...

keyt.com

