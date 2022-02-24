Banker announces candidacy for County Treasurer

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is a new candidate officially in the race for Shelby County Treasurer.

Melissa “Missy” Haynes of Shelbyville announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination Wednesday evening. The primary election will take place on June 28.

Haynes is currently employed as a banker, with duties and responsibilities that include providing financial advice to clients on matters of savings, investments and securities. Prior to that, she worked in retail management and for the past four years has served as a Shelby County election judge.

Outside of politics and her professional career, Haynes has contributed to the community as a Girl Scout Leader, a Sunday School teacher, a youth leader and church volunteer.

In her candidacy announcement, Haynes’ goals include a commitment to helping Shelby County grow and prosper as well as maintaining a positive working relationship with coworkers, county employees and the community. The announcement also said that she will “foster an environment of professionalism, transparency, and accountability.”

