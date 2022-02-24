Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Stolen Amazon Truck Crash That Left One Dead

Photo: Getty Images

An ex-convict pleaded not guilty today to vehicular manslaughter and other counts stemming from a crash in which a street vendor was killed when he was struck by a stolen Amazon delivery truck in South Los Angeles. Cristian Jovany Ramos Sanchez allegedly stole the unsecured truck as an Amazon driver was making a delivery in the 4100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, one block east of Main Street, at about 2 p.m. last Thursday.

``Around 2:10 p.m., Sanchez was driving the stolen truck south on Main Street, passing 47th Place, when he became involved in a crash,'' the Los Angeles Police Department said ``Sanchez crashed into a parked vehicle which pushed that vehicle south into additional parked vehicles, causing an accordion-style crash,'' police said. ``The truck drove up onto the sidewalk, struck three male ... pedestrians, and came to rest after colliding into a building.''

Jose Rangel, 67, died at the scene. Two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, police said. ``Sanchez, who had fled on foot, was followed by community members who called 911,'' police continued. ``A Los Angeles Police Department airship responded and located Sanchez in the area of 51st Street and Broadway. Patrol officers were directed to Sanchez, and he was taken into custody.'' Mourners gathered Saturday night for a candlelight vigil to remember Rangel. Sanchez, 37, was charged Tuesday with one felony count each o vehicular manslaughter, grand theft of an automobile and hit-and-run driving resulting in injury to another person, along with one misdemeanor count of hit- and-run driving resulting in property damage.

The criminal complaint includes allegations that Sanchez has a string of convictions dating back to 2007, including for criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. Sanchez has remained behind bars since his arrest last Thursday afternoon, jail records show. He is due back in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom March 8. A date is scheduled to be set then for a hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to allow the case against him to proceed to trial.