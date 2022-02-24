ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian ambassador to the U.N. says Putin has ‘declared war’ on Ukraine

By Associated Press
PBS NewsHour
PBS NewsHour
 2 days ago
UNITED NATIONS — Ukraine’s ambassador at the United Nations has told the Security Council that Russian President Vladimir Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” He also pressed his Russian...

