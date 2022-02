PARKLAND, Wash. — As the community comes together to support a Parkland resident who was the victim of racist graffiti, county officials are calling the act a hate crime. Pierce County deputies received a call for vandalism on 117th Street in Parkland on Wednesday morning and arrived to find the N-word and a demand to move out emblazoned on the garage door of the home of 65-year-old Velinda Williams.

