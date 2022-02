The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team completed its first homestand of the season with 13 straight wins, sweeping a doubleheader against visiting Georgia Southwestern by final scores of 8-3 and 4-3 in 13 innings on Saturday in Hickory. Now 16-1 overall, the Bears have more wins than any team in college baseball regardless of division and are off to the best start in program history.

HICKORY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO