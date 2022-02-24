ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yetna carries Seton Hall past Butler 66-60

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Alexis Yetna had 10 points and 10 rebounds to lift Seton Hall to a 66-60 win over Butler on Wednesday night.

Jared Rhoden had 17 points for Seton Hall (17-9, 8-8 Big East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Tyrese Samuel added 15 points. Jamir Harris had 10 points.

Bo Hodges scored a season-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-16, 6-12). Bryce Nze added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pirates improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Then-No. 24 Seton Hall defeated Butler 71-56 on Jan. 4.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Beaumont Enterprise

Edwards scores 21, No. 14 Houston tops Tulane 81-67

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kyler Edwards and the 14th-ranked Houston Cougars are showing the type of resilience and stamina that coach Kelvin Sampson is gratified to see as the postseason nears. Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 14 Houston took control en...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC News

Cleveland Cavaliers promote Mike Gansey to general manager from assistant role

The Cleveland Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the lead GM role, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes in the wake of Koby Altman's recent ascension to president of basketball operations. Gansey will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions, while increasing his role in the Cavaliers draft preparations and logistics, according to a team release.
