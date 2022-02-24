ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Calvert discusses his reelection campaign

 2 days ago
Longtime Republican Congressman Ken Calvert , is seeking re-election in the 41st District, a new district that includes most of the Coachella Valley.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Rep. Calvert about his campaign and the issues that matter most to him.

Calvert's opponent, Democrat Will Rollins , spoke with Peter Daut Tuesday night. You can watch that interview below:

Congressional candidate Will Rollins discusses campaign

In what could be one of the more competitive Congressional races in California, Democrat Will Rollins plans to challenge longtime Republican congressman Ken Calvert, who will be seeking re-election in the 41st District, a new district that includes most of the Coachella Valley. News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Rollins about why he's running and the issues The post Congressional candidate Will Rollins discusses campaign appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Senator’s proposal to end Governor’s emergency powers set for hearing

An Inland Empire lawmaker's proposal to bring an end to the coronavirus-based state of emergency declared by Gov. Gavin Newsom nearly two years ago will be the subject of a hearing in the state Senate next month.   Sen. Melissa Melendez, R-Lake Elsinore, has made several attempts to secure hearings regarding the governor's ongoing use of The post Senator’s proposal to end Governor’s emergency powers set for hearing appeared first on KESQ.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
