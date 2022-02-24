ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

More than statistics: Police pursuit deaths devastate families, prompt policy reviews

wjhl.com
 2 days ago

More than statistics: Police pursuit deaths devastate families, prompt policy reviews. More than statistics: Police pursuit deaths devastate …. SCSO arrests THP trooper...

www.wjhl.com

TheDailyBeast

Two Inmates Who Snuck Out Through Prison Air Vents Are Dead, Says Sheriff

Two inmates who pulled off a prison escape worthy of the movies are dead, according to the local sheriff’s office. Tobias Wayne Carr, 38, and Timothy Allen Sarver, 45, managed to scramble out of an air vent on the roof of Sullivan County Jail in Tennessee on Friday morning. But, in an update on Monday, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said the pair died after allegedly carrying out a convenience-store robbery in the state followed by a police car chase. The update did not say how the two men died, just that they were “confirmed deceased.” The statement alleged the pair were “involved in a robbery at a convenience store in another part of North Carolina and led authorities on a multi-jurisdictional pursuit before the vehicle was disabled in Wilmington.” A third escapee—50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown who is pictured above—is still at large.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Jamaican Police Officer Arrested After Allegedly Attempting To Smuggle Cocaine Into U.S. – Inside Her Body

A Jamaican police officer is accused of smuggling cocaine into the United States by using her body in a dangerous way. According to CBS Miami, 42-year-old Shelian Cerine Allen allegedly imported cocaine into the U.S. with the intent to distribute it. Authorities say Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Upon inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a package of cocaine inside her private area and a package of cocaine inside her bra.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Police say El Paso man beat sister to death after she broke their incestuous relationship

Prosecutors say that a man who was sleeping with his sister killed her with a baseball bat when he found out that she had been having relations with another man. Jose Manuel Guzman, 32, from El Paso, Texas, reportedly attacked his sister in their home in Canutillo with the bat as well as a “massage instrument”, the El Paso County District Attorney told the El Paso Times. Guzman reportedly grew enraged when he became aware that his sister was with a male friend who had come to their home the previous night. The paper reported that Guzman tried to clean...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC 33/40 News

Two people arrested, face drug charges after traffic stop in Jasper

23-year-old Travion Vanhorn and 22-year-old Kiandre Gosha, both of Jasper, have been arrested and now face drug charges after a traffic stop. Authorities had an arrest warrant for Vanhorn for unlawful distribution of heroin after the Jasper Narcotics Enforcement Team made controlled, undercover drug buys from him. When he was...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
JC Post

Human remains found; Police ask for help with homicide investigation

SHANNON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are asking the public for help to identify human remains found in a rural area of south-central Missouri. The remains discovered January 12 along U.S. 60 near Winona in Shannon County are of a woman who was the victim of a homicide, according a media release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Missing Tennessee family missing for almost 2 weeks found dead in truck

A Tennessee family who had been missing for nearly two weeks were found dead last week in their vehicle which crashed into a ravine, according to police. Jeremy Cook, 39, Johanna Manor, 28, and her 8-year-old daughter Adalicia Manor were last seen on Jan. 16, according to FOX17 Nashville. Their bodies were discovered inside their truck near I-840 on the 3700 block of Boston Theta Road in Williamson County, according to authorities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

US Marshals Offering $5K In Search For PA Gunman Accused Of Triple Murder

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the US Marshal service for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for killing two mothers and a child on New Year's Eve. Ronald Steave, 29, is accused of killing Wanda “Nandi” Fitzgerald, Tatiana “Tay” Hill, both 28, and Denzel “Buddy” Nolan Jr., 13, inside of Fitzgerald’s home in the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue in Pittsburgh on Dec. 31, 2021 around 4 a.m., Pittsburgh city police said at the time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Police identify killers of family found dead in a bathtub 50 years ago

An oppressive blizzard tore through Boone, North Carolina on the night of 3 February, 1972, covering the landscape in a layer of treacherous white. It was not the most cold thing to occur that night. On the west side of Boone, Virginia Durham was making a phone call. She and her family had only been in Boone for about a year, moving the previous year from Mount Airy, the inspiration for The Andy Griffith Show's idyllic town Mayberry. Her call that night was to her son-in-law, Troy Hall. Ms Durham's message was direct.“Help.”Twenty minutes later, he found Ms Durham,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities believe they have recovered the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators searched the property of a family member in the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road on Friday evening after receiving new information in the case. The sheriff’s office says the property […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Reason.com

The FBI Seized Almost $1 Million From This Family—and Never Charged Them With a Crime

Carl Nelson and Amy Sterner Nelson's pre-pandemic lives look a lot different than the ones they live now. There are the obvious ways, and then there are the not so obvious ways, like the fact that they sold their house and their car, liquidated their retirement funds, and moved their family of six from a comfortable West Seattle home to Amy's sister's basement after the FBI seized almost $1 million from them in May 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Man Free On Bond For Murder Is Arrested & Charged With Another Murder

Yet another violent criminal free on bond for murder is arrested to allegedly committing another murder while free on bond. And get this, the suspect in this case was free on bond for murder when he was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Despite this occurring while he was free on bond for murder, Democrat judge Josh Hill granted the suspect another bond. While free on two bond, police say he shot a friend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Missing 2-day-old believed to be dead after mom shot, Tennessee cops say. Dad charged

Update: As of late Feb. 2, Memphis police said they didn’t find Kennedy Hoyle, who is believed to be dead. Officials also identified the girl’s mom as Danielle Hoyle. The missing girl’s father, Brandon Isabelle, is now facing several charges, including first-degree murder. He reportedly told police he lured Danielle Hoyle to the place where she was found dead and threw the girl into water, WMC reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY

