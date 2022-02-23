H.S. Roundup: Berne Union, Fisher Catholic girls headed to district finals

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fisher Catholic 64, Galion Northmor 34: The Irish connected on 13 3-pointers and used a big second quarter to cruise past the Knights in a Central District Division IV district semifinal win at Westerville North High School.

Leading 12-10 at the end of the first quarter, Fisher Catholic outscored Northmor 24-3 in the second quarter to take a 36-13 halftime lead and never looked back.

Ava Albert led the Irish with a career-high 20 points, including six 3 pointers, and she added five steals. Sophomore Voni Bethel connected on a five 3-ponters and finished with 19 points and six assists, and Ellie Bruce finished with 12 rebounds.

The Irish advances and will play Danville in a district championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Capital University.

Berne Union 45, East Knox 21: After struggling in the first half, the Rockets dominated the second half and outscored the Bulldogs 30-12 in the final two quarters in their Central District Division IV district semifinal win over the Bulldogs at Heath High School.

Berne Union led 8-3 at the end of the first quarter and 15-9 at halftime.

Sophia Kline led the way with 14 points, Baylee Mirgon added 12 and Abbi Evans chipped in five points.

The Rockets advance and will play Newark Catholic in a district championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday at Capital University.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Johnstown 59, Amanda-Clearcreek 42: The Aces fell behind early and never recovered in their Central District Division III first-round tournament loss to the host Johnnies.

Johnstown took a 13-7 first-quarter lead and led 33-15 at halftime.

Tayvon Miller led the Aces with 11 points. Cade Young and Clayton Rhyne added 10 points each and Nate Hunter chipped in seven.

Millersport 47, Fairfield Christian Academy 43: The Lakers held on in a hard-fought win over the Knights in a Central District Division IV first-round tournament win.

Jordan Ross led the Lakers with 18 points, Trey Johnston added 12 and Michael Levacy chipped in seven points.

Millersport advances and will travel to Grove City Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.

SWIMMING

Lancaster’s Hensley headed to state meet for third straight year

The Lancaster swim teams had a solid day in the pool at the Division I district meet, held at Ohio State University. Senior Mia Hensley for the state meet for the third consecutive year.

Hensley qualified in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke and will compete in the state championships this weekend at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. The top 24 swimmers from the various district sites qualify for the state meet.

In 2019 as a freshman, Hensley qualified in the 200 IM and the 500-yard freestyle. She earned a 20th-place finish in the 200 IM and a 17th-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle. In 2020, she qualified in the 200 IM. Hensley earned All-State honors in making the finals and finishing 15th.

The University of Cincinnati commit entered the district meet as the ninth seed in the 200 IM and the 11th seed in the 100 backstroke. She dropped over three seconds off her 200 IM seed time to finish seventh in 2:07.18. She will enter the state meet as the 18th seed. In the 100 backstroke, Hensley dropped 2.12 seconds off her time to finish seventh in 57.35 seconds. She will be the 17th seed in the state championship meet.

Jack Hensley was able to drop 3.08 seconds off his 200-yard IM time. He was able to finish 10th and swam the fastest time in the state for a freshman in Division I. In the 100-yard breaststroke, he was able to drop .52 seconds off his seed time to finish 17th in 1:00.57. Max Hensley dropped .43 seconds to finish 25th in 1:02.59 in the 100 breaststroke. David Geier recorded a 30th place finish in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.22 seconds.

The boys 200 medley relay of Jack Hensley, Max Hensley, Will McMasters and David Geier finished 13th in the district in 1:40.98. They entered the district meet with the 15th fastest time and shaved almost three seconds off their qualifying time.

The 400 freestyle relay team of David Geier, Max Hensley, Jack Hensley and Colin Kelly dropped 4.03 seconds off their seed time to finish 15th in 3:25.23. They entered the meet as the 18th seed. As a team, the Lancaster boys finished 20th in the district meet and the girls finished 18th.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: H.S. Roundup: Berne Union, Fisher Catholic girls headed to district finals