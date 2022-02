Leave it to our kids to make us feel SUPER OLD, this youngin had the audacity to ask her mother if she was part of the original 13 colonies LOL! In her daughter's defense, she didn't know what year her mother was born, nor did she know the years that the first 13 colonies were established.. Nonetheless this mom had a hearty laugh and we've all had a moment where our kids aged us. What's something your kid has said about your age that made you feel extra old?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 15 DAYS AGO