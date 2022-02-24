Evans flooding problems persist

“I'm tired of it, and I'm angry,” said Cheryl Markiewicz outside her home on Point Breeze Drive in Evans.

Her home isn’t more than a quarter mile from Lake Erie. It’s even closer to Muddy Creek. Right now, she can't live at her home.

“I thought I could get home again, and then I was flooded again,” said Markiewicz.

Since last week, her home has flooded twice. Muddy Creek jammed with ice last week and a pair of storms have caused the creek to topple its banks multiple times.

Homes have already been condemned next to the creek.

The Town of Evans acted on Wednesday. Normally, to protect fish habitats, the town is not allowed to dredge the mouth of the creek in the winter. Wednesday, it received emergency approval from the NYSDEC to help reduce flooding concerns.

“I'm happy that it is happening. I'm very happy that it is happening, but I don't think it's the end of it. More needs to be done,” said Markiewicz.

Dredging is a short-term solution. The town supervisor says she has long-term plans further up the creek.

“We have to stabilize the banks in certain areas so it can take more water and keep it down in the channel. Cause then, when you have more pressure coming out this way, it keeps it open,” explained Evans Town Supervisor Mary Hosler.

The supervisor says the town is working to complete a drainage study to better understand what can be done to prevent future flooding.

Markiewicz hopes whatever is done is done soon.

“If something isn't done, I'm going to lose my home.”

