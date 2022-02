As Ben Simmons prepares to make his debut for the Brooklyn Nets, he’s getting some help in practice from a guy who knows a thing or two about shooting: Kyle Korver. A video has been going viral today of Korver, who now serves as the Nets’ player development coach, working with Simmons on his shooting. It’s hard to tell from the 10-second clip just how much progress Simmons is making, but there aren’t many people more qualified to help him.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO