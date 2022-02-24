ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Wiseman scrimmages with Warriors in Portland after All-Star break

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFi7i_0eNTLY9E00

Steph Curry’s “All-Star break” lasted a whole 48 hours. The Warriors have already made the trip up to the PNW and practiced at Portland State University on Wednesday, before they get back to action Thursday against the Trail Blazers.

Golden State wrapped up Wednesday’s session with a 12-minute scrimmage that included second-year center James Wiseman. Kerr said Wiseman will take part in the team’s shootaround Thursday but that the franchise doesn’t have any plans beyond that.

“He’s moving well and feeling good,” Kerr said. "Had a good All-Star break, got away for a couple days but got some work in, too. Just great to see him back out on the floor and seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. All good stuff. We’ll just keep taking one day at a time. No proclamations.”

NBC Sports Bay Area (via the Warriors) shared footage of Wiseman throwing down a putback dunk on a Curry misfire.

Wiseman, who was cleared for 5-on-5 contact shortly before the break, is yet to appear in a game this season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee on April 10 last year. Golden State has been patient with the former No. 2 overall pick, who also needed a minor procedure to drain and clean up his knee in December.

The Warriors are 42-17, sitting 6.5 games back of the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference. Draymond Green (back) is expected to return in the coming weeks along with Wiseman, which should boost the team’s interior presence, as it is lacking size beyond center Kevon Looney.

The All-Star break leaves the Warriors with just 23 games left before the postseason, as the regular season wraps up on April 10. Curry, who was named All-Star Game MVP for his dazzling 50-point performance , said the Warriors need to focus on the defensive end.

“Coming out [the break] we’re all feeling good about what we need to do and where we’re headed,” Curry said. “It’s almost like you’re turning a corner for a straight away and you feel like you’re trying to peak at the right time, in terms of individually and collectively as a team. … That requires everybody to step up until Draymond gets back and we’ll see what Wise looks like when he’s ready.”

Kerr said Gary Payton II will “more than likely start” against the Blazers, alongside Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Looney. Payton started against the Denver Nuggets in the final game before the All-Star break and played well but was noticeably absent down the stretch.

“A little more defensive versatility and gets Gary on the floor more,” Kerr said. “I think getting him more minutes right now is important. You can see his impact the other night. Starting him allows us to give him an extra rotation at the beginning of the game, which bumps him up closer to 20 minutes.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Draymond Green Not Invited To Former Teammate’s Wedding

Draymond Green has received a lot of praise in the past from his teammates. That being said, his relationship with one former teammate appears to be on rocky terms. During the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” the All-Star forward revealed that Harrison Barnes didn’t invite him to his wedding.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
FanSided

It sounds like the Cavaliers don’t want LeBron James back

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not pushing for a LeBron James return apparently. LeBron James made it clear that he hasn’t “closed” the door on returning to Cleveland. The former Cleveland Cavaliers great was interviewed by Jason Lloyd of the Athletic at the All-Star Game, and he made it clear he didn’t know what his future held, just that he wasn’t saying no to anything at the moment.
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

James Harden Made a Mistake Leaving Brooklyn Nets

In the video above, Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to New York City Mayor Eric Adams' announcement that the COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for the city could soon be lifted:. Reporter: "Boston, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. are all in the process, or already have phased out the vaccine passports for entering indoor spaces. Does New York have a plan to do that? Do you have metrics to do that? Will it be phased out soon like those other cities?"
NBA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of NBA Player Grayson Allen

A power couple in the world of Duke Blue Devils sports is now engaged. Former Blue Devils basketball player Grayson Allen and former Duke soccer star Morgan Reid are getting married. Wednesday night, Allen and Reid shared the big news on Instagram. “My forever person,” they both wrote. Allen...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Portland State University#Golden State#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Nbcs#The Phoenix Suns#All Star Game Mvp
SB Nation

Kyrie Irving’s full-time return makes the Nets a contender again

Kyrie Irving has only been available for about 23 percent of the Brooklyn Nets’ games this year. His regular absence from the lineup is the biggest reason why his team went from the preseason title favorites to the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.
NBA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Seth Curry clears up relationship with Ben Simmons

Seth Curry is in a unique situation as a player who was traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons. As someone who has been closely involved with the Simmons saga as a result, he had an interesting take on whether Simmons owes anyone anything as a result.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
All 76ers

Jimmy Butler Reacts to Sixers' James Harden Acquisition

All season long, the Philadelphia 76ers had a significant absence. As the three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons was disgruntled and holding out for a trade, Joel Embiid and the Sixers had to step up and avoid the distractions that Simmons' absence brought in order to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Wore $200,000 Luxury Watch At The NBA Top 75 Event

With a net worth of roughly $1.6 billion, Michael Jordan is not short on resources. Over the years, he has used his fortune to bless others and make the world a better place. But he also occasionally uses his fortune to feed a luxurious lifestyle. During the NBA's 75th anniversary...
NBA
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Mount Rushmore: "The First Three Choices Are Easy. I Got Michael Jordan, He Is The Greatest Of All Time. I Got LeBron James, I Think He Is No. 2 All Time."

The NBA is celebrating its 75th anniversary this season, remembering all the great stars that made the league what it is right now. Many players have made history in the association, but only a handful of them can be considered among the top 10 players of all time. Things get...
NBA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
640
Followers
1K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy