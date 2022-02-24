James Wiseman scrimmages with Warriors in Portland after All-Star break

Steph Curry’s “All-Star break” lasted a whole 48 hours. The Warriors have already made the trip up to the PNW and practiced at Portland State University on Wednesday, before they get back to action Thursday against the Trail Blazers.

Golden State wrapped up Wednesday’s session with a 12-minute scrimmage that included second-year center James Wiseman. Kerr said Wiseman will take part in the team’s shootaround Thursday but that the franchise doesn’t have any plans beyond that.

“He’s moving well and feeling good,” Kerr said. "Had a good All-Star break, got away for a couple days but got some work in, too. Just great to see him back out on the floor and seeing him smiling, seeing him happy. All good stuff. We’ll just keep taking one day at a time. No proclamations.”

NBC Sports Bay Area (via the Warriors) shared footage of Wiseman throwing down a putback dunk on a Curry misfire.

Wiseman, who was cleared for 5-on-5 contact shortly before the break, is yet to appear in a game this season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee on April 10 last year. Golden State has been patient with the former No. 2 overall pick, who also needed a minor procedure to drain and clean up his knee in December.

The Warriors are 42-17, sitting 6.5 games back of the Phoenix Suns for the top seed in the Western Conference. Draymond Green (back) is expected to return in the coming weeks along with Wiseman, which should boost the team’s interior presence, as it is lacking size beyond center Kevon Looney.

The All-Star break leaves the Warriors with just 23 games left before the postseason, as the regular season wraps up on April 10. Curry, who was named All-Star Game MVP for his dazzling 50-point performance , said the Warriors need to focus on the defensive end.

“Coming out [the break] we’re all feeling good about what we need to do and where we’re headed,” Curry said. “It’s almost like you’re turning a corner for a straight away and you feel like you’re trying to peak at the right time, in terms of individually and collectively as a team. … That requires everybody to step up until Draymond gets back and we’ll see what Wise looks like when he’s ready.”

Kerr said Gary Payton II will “more than likely start” against the Blazers, alongside Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Looney. Payton started against the Denver Nuggets in the final game before the All-Star break and played well but was noticeably absent down the stretch.

“A little more defensive versatility and gets Gary on the floor more,” Kerr said. “I think getting him more minutes right now is important. You can see his impact the other night. Starting him allows us to give him an extra rotation at the beginning of the game, which bumps him up closer to 20 minutes.”