Knoxville, TN

President and chancellors deliver UT State of the University Address

By Wes Cooper
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Record enrollment and donations near all-time highs are two of the big takeaways from the University of Tennessee State of the University Address .

“Without a doubt, this is a strong second year to the greatest decade in the history of the University of Tennessee,” said UT President Randy Boyd.

Boyd and the chancellors from all UT campuses say the university system keeps finding success. In 2021, the university system set new records in graduation and enrollment rates.

“Led by a strong increase at UT Knoxville we exceeded our goal of a 2% increase achieving 2.7%. The result was yet another new record 53,983 students,” said UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche.

UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman explained, “Graduate student enrollment in UT ORII’s (Oak Ridge Innovation Institute) PhD programs at UT Knoxville is at 158 and well are well on our way towards five hundred.”

As university leaders expect enrollment to keep growing, a $50,000 median household income will no longer be a qualification for the Tennessee Promise scholarship.

“Now because of costs much lower than expected and a strong start on the endowment, the household income threshold has been increased to $60,000 for qualifying students in fall 2022,” said La Branche.

Speaking of the endowment, UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver says the UT Foundation received more than $312 million from donors last year, the second-highest fundraising year in school history.

He said, “The year ended with 66,672 new donors also the second-largest total in history.”

Currently, research is a high priority at UT. School leaders want to make waves in the clean-tech industry.

“Looking ahead, a recent Department of Energy award to the tune of $900,000 will enable the launch of a new clean-tech accelerator program to serve Tennessee companies across the entire state. An early stage business accelerator that will support services to promising clean-tech technology companies hoping to tap Knoxville’s clean-tech innovation system,” said Plowman.

Another takeaway from the address, it is hoped to paint ‘ Everywhere you look, UT ‘ murals in every Tennessee County by 2030. Last year, 12 murals were painted and 15 are on the docket for 2022.

